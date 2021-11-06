Make Your Pick: Probably Michigan, But By How Much?

Michigan is the heavy favorite over the Hoosiers, but we haven't seen this team come back from a loss yet.

Michigan is a 20-point favorite against Indiana in Ann Arbor, so most people are all in on U-M, but everyone is curious to see how Jim Harbaugh and his team respond after last week's tough loss. Indiana just hasn't been very good this year and the Hoosiers will be starting a true freshman, third stringer at quarterback in this one. Tom Allen's teams are usually stout on defense, but the Hoosiers have been very inconsistent on that side of the ball this season. Against Michigan State, the Hoosiers kept Kenneth Walker III in check, but against Maryland last week, IU gave up 38 points and over 400 passing yards. How will it look against Michigan? That's what we're trying to figure out...

Chris Breiler

The bad news is that Michigan suffered its first loss of the 2021 season to Michigan State last weekend. The good news is that the Wolverines get Indiana at home under the lights to try and get back on track.

Even though the loss to MSU feels eerily similar to years past, there's no question that the leadership on this team feels different.

Michigan still has plenty to play for and they prove it Saturday night.

Michigan 37, Indiana 16

Brandon Brown

Michigan is favored by a lot and I actually think they'll cover without it really feeling like a blowout. I'm really curious to see what happens at quarterback with Cade McNamara being a little dinged up and after he threw it around last weekend. Indiana kept Kenneth Walker in check, so it'll be interesting to see how Michigan's backs do against the Hoosiers.

At the end of the day, it's all about how Michigan gets after it at home after a loss. No matter who you ask, Indiana doesn't seem to have much of a chance, so it's going to be more about what U-M does and how they show up.

Michigan 34, Indiana 10

Jacob Cohen

A lot has been made out of the seventh-ranked Wolverines’ loss to No. 3 Michigan State, and much of that noise has been warranted. Michigan lost another big game on the road under Jim Harbaugh in a manner that left the maize and blue faithful scratching their heads. A 30-14 lead in the middle of the third quarter should mean that the contest is all but over, and yet…

Regardless, though, one sort of comment that has risen out of Saturday’s loss has not been fair: the idea that this team is just like all the others in recent memory. That simply isn’t the case. Over half a season’s worth of wins, both dominant and hard fought, do not evaporate just because of one game. The Wolverines will have to bounce back from disappointment, but they should have every chance to do so against a banged-up and subpar Indiana squad. I expect this week’s game to look a lot more like the first seven than the last one.

Michigan 38, Indiana 14

Josh Taubman

Zak Zinter called his shot on Tuesday, saying Michigan is going to win out. If that’s the case, then it starts tonight. As far as Indiana stacks up as an opponent, they shouldn’t present a huge challenge. This is not the 2020 Hoosiers squad that went 6-2 and challenged Ohio State. This team is 2-6, winless in conference play and their best win is…Western Kentucky?

I expect Michigan to come in and take their anger out on Indiana. I’ll be curious if Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis let Cade McNamara air it out again, or if they go back to the more conservative, run-heavy game plan. I’m leaning towards the latter. Either way, Michigan should move the ball with ease and be able to build up an early lead.

The Wolverines roll, and try to prove they’ve moved past the MSU game.

Michigan 38, Indiana 7