Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Indiana

Get yourself geared up for the matchup between Michigan and Indiana.

The Teams

Michigan vs. Indiana

Current Records: Michigan 7-1; Indiana 2-6

The Tube

When: Saturday at 7:30 ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Fox

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Michigan is viewed as a large 20.5-point favorite against Indiana, which is obviously a lot this late in the season against a conference foe. The line hasn't changed much, and while Michigan is an easy money line pick, that is a huge number when looking at the spread. Michigan has beaten five of its seven opponents by at least 21 points this year, but we're all waiting to see how the Wolverines look after its only loss.

The Series

Michigan is 59-10 in the series against Indiana. Last year the Wolverines big favorites against the Hoosiers, but fell 38-21 in Bloomington.

The Stories

Make Your Pick: It's Probably Michigan, But By How Much?

Previewing Indiana, Predictions, Michigan Bouncing Back

Know Your Enemy: Michigan Will Attempt To Bounce Back Against Indiana

For Michigan, The Roadblock To Success Resides In The Month Of November

Here's How The Big Ten East - And Likely The Big Ten Conference - Will Be Decided In 2021

Michigan Moving Forward, Football Rivals Discussion, Jim Harbaugh Topics

David Ojabo: From Unknown To Star

Message From Players-Only Meeting: 'We Still Have Everything We Want In Front Of Us'

Three Alarming Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Nov. 1, 2021

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson And David Ojabo Are On Track To Make History In 2021

Michigan No. 7 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

Revisiting Michigan State, Talking Indiana, Breaking Down Cade vs. JJ, Jim Harbaugh's Tenure

Meet One Of Your Favorite New Wolverines, Andrel Anthony