    • November 6, 2021
    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Indiana

    Get yourself geared up for the matchup between Michigan and Indiana.
    The Teams

    Michigan vs. Indiana

    Current Records: Michigan 7-1; Indiana 2-6

    The Tube

    When: Saturday at 7:30  ET
    Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
    TV: Fox
    Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

    The Odds

    Michigan is viewed as a large 20.5-point favorite against Indiana, which is obviously a lot this late in the season against a conference foe. The line hasn't changed much, and while Michigan is an easy money line pick, that is a huge number when looking at the spread. Michigan has beaten five of its seven opponents by at least 21 points this year, but we're all waiting to see how the Wolverines look after its only loss.

    The Series

    Michigan is 59-10 in the series against Indiana. Last year the Wolverines big favorites against the Hoosiers, but fell 38-21 in Bloomington.

    The Stories

    Make Your Pick: It's Probably Michigan, But By How Much?

    Previewing Indiana, Predictions, Michigan Bouncing Back

    Know Your Enemy: Michigan Will Attempt To Bounce Back Against Indiana

    For Michigan, The Roadblock To Success Resides In The Month Of November

    Here's How The Big Ten East - And Likely The Big Ten Conference - Will Be Decided In 2021

    Michigan Moving Forward, Football Rivals Discussion, Jim Harbaugh Topics

    David Ojabo: From Unknown To Star

    Message From Players-Only Meeting: 'We Still Have Everything We Want In Front Of Us'

    Three Alarming Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Nov. 1, 2021

    Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson And David Ojabo Are On Track To Make History In 2021

    Michigan No. 7 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    Revisiting Michigan State, Talking Indiana, Breaking Down Cade vs. JJ, Jim Harbaugh's Tenure

    Meet One Of Your Favorite New Wolverines, Andrel Anthony

