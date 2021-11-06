Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Indiana
The Teams
Michigan vs. Indiana
Current Records: Michigan 7-1; Indiana 2-6
The Tube
When: Saturday at 7:30 ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: Fox
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
The Odds
Michigan is viewed as a large 20.5-point favorite against Indiana, which is obviously a lot this late in the season against a conference foe. The line hasn't changed much, and while Michigan is an easy money line pick, that is a huge number when looking at the spread. Michigan has beaten five of its seven opponents by at least 21 points this year, but we're all waiting to see how the Wolverines look after its only loss.
The Series
Michigan is 59-10 in the series against Indiana. Last year the Wolverines big favorites against the Hoosiers, but fell 38-21 in Bloomington.
The Stories
Make Your Pick: It's Probably Michigan, But By How Much?
Previewing Indiana, Predictions, Michigan Bouncing Back
Know Your Enemy: Michigan Will Attempt To Bounce Back Against Indiana
For Michigan, The Roadblock To Success Resides In The Month Of November
Here's How The Big Ten East - And Likely The Big Ten Conference - Will Be Decided In 2021
Michigan Moving Forward, Football Rivals Discussion, Jim Harbaugh Topics
David Ojabo: From Unknown To Star
Message From Players-Only Meeting: 'We Still Have Everything We Want In Front Of Us'
Three Alarming Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Nov. 1, 2021
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson And David Ojabo Are On Track To Make History In 2021
Michigan No. 7 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
Revisiting Michigan State, Talking Indiana, Breaking Down Cade vs. JJ, Jim Harbaugh's Tenure