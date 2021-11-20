Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Maryland
The Teams
Michigan at Maryland
Current Records: Michigan 9-1; Maryland 5-5
The Tube
When: Saturday at 3:30 ET
Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium — College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
The Odds
Michigan is viewed as a 15-point favorite against Maryland, which is pretty substantial this late in the season against a conference opponent. The line hasn't moved much and most see U-M being able to do whatever they want on both sides of the ball. Michigan has covered the spread consistently this season and the experts think they should do it again against the Terps.
The Series
Michigan is 8-0-1 in the series against Maryland. Michigan had to cancel its game against Maryland last year due to COVID-19, so the last time the two teams met was also in College Park in 2019. Michigan won 38-7 on that day.
The Stories
Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Maryland
Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan at Maryland
Know The Enemy: Michigan Can Get Win No. 10 At Maryland
Read More
Previewing Maryland, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, Michigan Football And Basketball Topics
Fan-Led Discussion, Talking Penn State & Maryland, Michigan Basketball's Loss, Mel Tucker's Extension
Hassan Haskins: Michigan’s Silent Leader
McNamara Gets Emotional, Captures Moment Perfectly
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Maryland Game
Jim Harbaugh And The Wolverines Continue To Find A Way
Erick All Stops By, Football Is 9-1, Maryland And Ohio State Await, Talking Jim Harbaugh
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Enters The Heisman Discussion In November