Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Maryland

    Get yourself geared up for Michigan's road contest against Maryland.
    Author:

    The Teams

    Michigan at Maryland

    Current Records: Michigan 9-1; Maryland 5-5

    The Tube

    When: Saturday at 3:30  ET
    Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium — College Park, Maryland
    TV: Big Ten Network
    Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

    The Odds

    Michigan is viewed as a 15-point favorite against Maryland, which is pretty substantial this late in the season against a conference opponent. The line hasn't moved much and most see U-M being able to do whatever they want on both sides of the ball. Michigan has covered the spread consistently this season and the experts think they should do it again against the Terps.

    The Series

    Michigan is 8-0-1 in the series against Maryland. Michigan had to cancel its game against Maryland last year due to COVID-19, so the last time the two teams met was also in College Park in 2019. Michigan won 38-7 on that day.

    The Stories

    Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Maryland

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan at Maryland

    Know The Enemy: Michigan Can Get Win No. 10 At Maryland

    Read More

    Previewing Maryland, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, Michigan Football And Basketball Topics

    Fan-Led Discussion, Talking Penn State & Maryland, Michigan Basketball's Loss, Mel Tucker's Extension

    Hassan Haskins: Michigan’s Silent Leader

    McNamara Gets Emotional, Captures Moment Perfectly

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Maryland Game

    Jim Harbaugh And The Wolverines Continue To Find A Way

    Erick All Stops By, Football Is 9-1, Maryland And Ohio State Await, Talking Jim Harbaugh

    Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Enters The Heisman Discussion In November

    Maryland Hub
    Football

    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Maryland

    1 minute ago
    eli brooks
    Basketball

    Three Takeaways: Michigan Beats UNLV In The Wee Hours

    5 hours ago
    hassan haskins mike locksley
    Football

    Previewing Maryland, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, Michigan Football And Basketball Topics

    9 hours ago
    maryland terrapins football
    Football

    Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Maryland

    13 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan at Maryland

    15 hours ago
    taulia tagovailoa
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Michigan Can Get Win No. 10 At Maryland

    19 hours ago
    jim harbaugh jj mccarthy
    Football

    JJ McCarthy Makes Impressive Top-Five Freshman List

    21 hours ago
    david ojabo
    Football

    David Ojabo Is Flying Up Draft Boards

    Nov 18, 2021