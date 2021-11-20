Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Maryland

The Teams

Michigan at Maryland

Current Records: Michigan 9-1; Maryland 5-5

The Tube

When: Saturday at 3:30 ET

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium — College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Michigan is viewed as a 15-point favorite against Maryland, which is pretty substantial this late in the season against a conference opponent. The line hasn't moved much and most see U-M being able to do whatever they want on both sides of the ball. Michigan has covered the spread consistently this season and the experts think they should do it again against the Terps.

The Series

Michigan is 8-0-1 in the series against Maryland. Michigan had to cancel its game against Maryland last year due to COVID-19, so the last time the two teams met was also in College Park in 2019. Michigan won 38-7 on that day.

The Stories

