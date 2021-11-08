The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Nov. 8, 2021

Jim Harbaugh had some things to say about Michigan State and Penn State as he and his team prepare for the Nittany Lions on the road.

As always, Jim Harbaugh spent his Monday afternoon with the media fielding questions about past games and the upcoming one against Penn State. Harbaugh answered some in very specific fashion and also threw out some typical coach speak.

I'm not exactly surprised by this. Jim Harbaugh doesn't usually give much info about injuries unless it's the season-ending type. He still subscribes to the secret approach, which I don't think matters, but actually probably means there's a chance guys like Blake Corum, Erick All, Andrel Anthony, AJ Henning and Gemon Green will be back sooner rather than later.

"I think the ones that are really good at [rushing the passer and creating fumbles], they train themselves to be. Guys with long arms, got length, got wingspan, got athletic ability and balance — there’s so many things that are key. It’s coached and [David Ojabo's] trained to do it."

Ojabo has been a beast. Period.

Harbaugh hit the nail on the head here. As a pass rusher, Ojabo has such a perfect blend of size, length, flexibility, speed and athleticism. He's mastered a spin move that some NFL guys can't do and his incredible speed allows him to get to the quarterback as soon as he comes out of that spin. He's now pacing the Wolverines with 8 sacks despite playing 163 less snaps than Aidan Hutchinson.

Earlier this season during a livestream, Ojabo called himself an "F-" as a true freshman. He's only been playing football for about five years and literally did not see the field during years one and two. Now, he's producing more than a projected top-ten pick. Incredible.

"Tavi Dunlap, Leon Franklin, Danny Hughes, Isaiah Gash — there’s really good, quality players there. Those guys have been preparing, they’ve been working all season, and comes their opportunity.”

Yeah, sorry Coach but I'm calling BS here.

No offense to the backs mentioned, but Michigan needs more talent than that to compete over the course of the final three games. Luckily, Hassan Haskins is still healthy because you cannot go into Happy Valley with the above mentioned corps of running backs and expect to win. Hopefully both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will be available this weekend or, at the very least, by the Ohio State game.

"I’d say don’t fight against [the Happy Valley environment], you go with it. Enjoy that stage, enjoy that opportunity. Personally, I like to pretend they’re cheering for me when I was a player. I think I see our players taking that same mindset. Their music is our music."

This has been one of the coolest developments over of the season when it comes to the chemistry and vibe of the team. Michigan jumping around at Wisconsin, striking thunder in Lincoln and dancing to Mo Bamba in East Lansing, albeit in a losing effort, has helped U-M remain "up" in tough games on the road. I'm not sure exactly how it will look this Saturday, but I expect the Wolverines to try to hijack another celebratory song in Beaver Stadium.

"As we all expected, all saw, mistakes were made. That was the response. They made a mistake.”

I don't like this stuff at all for several reasons.

First and foremost, I can't stand talking about bad calls in sports. I've played and coached sports my whole life and I just don't go there. I'll certainly acknowledge bad calls when they happen and you can observe them in real time, but to blame the outcome of a game on them or to continue talking about them more than a week later is weak and sends a terrible message to the team in my opinion. Michigan has played and won a different game since then for crying out loud.

Second, I don't like the fact the media is still asking about the calls. It's going to be a huge story today and everyone is going to be writing something about it like I am right now. It just feels cheap. The calls were bad, Michigan lost, the game is over. Just pack it in.

Third, Harbaugh talking about the calls, even if he was asked directly about them, flies in the face of what he always says. I mean even earlier in the media availability he had this to say when asked about a positive experience from his past:

"It's just not something I enjoy doing, standing up and pontificating on stuff I did before, or we did before, or anything. I'm just kind of here in the now, in the present, you know?"

But complaining about calls in the past is fine? I don't know. All of it just rubs me the wrong way. Hold onto a 16-point, second-half lead and win a big game on the road. How about that.

“The word ‘save' doesn’t resonate with me. Those will tell you the season is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. It’s a sprint. It’s not a marathon, it’s a sprint. The marathon approach doesn’t work, in my opinion. It’s just the save word. We’re doing everything we can every game to win that game.”

Sometimes Harbaugh is really open and honest during press conferences and sometimes he's very vague and dances around questions, like all coaches do. I choose to believe he's being genuine here.

Whether you think Harbaugh is good at what he does or not, he's in the business of winning games as easily as possible. To think that he's holding stuff back in order to unveil in later in the year at the risk of losing is just ignorant. I can assure you, if he had some magical section of the playbook that he could've rolled out earlier this season against Rutgers or last weekend in East Lansing, he would've done so. A lot of people subscribe to the idea that Harbaugh and Co. are still waiting to unleash secret weapons. It's not a thing.