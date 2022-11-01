Michigan Football In Rare Air In Several Areas Through Eight Games

As the Wolverines get ready to head to Piscataway to take on Rutgers, here are some things to know about U-M, the Scarlet Knights, the state of New Jersey and more thus far in 2022.

• Michigan is 8-0 for the second time under Jim Harbaugh (2016). It's the third time in the last 25 years that U-M has reached the 8-0 mark (2006).

• U-M is scoring 41.0 points per game and allowing 11.5 points against, on average. Michigan is one of four teams that ranks in the top 10 in both scoring offense (eighth) and scoring defense (third), along with Georgia (sixth, offense; second, defense), Alabama (fourth, offense; t-seventh, defense), and Ohio State (second, offense; 10th, defense).

• Only five teams in the country have an average scoring margin above 25 points per game: Ohio State (+32), Georgia (+31), U-M (+29.5), Tennessee (+26.6), and Alabama (+26.5).

• Dating to last season, U-M has averaged better than three rushing touchdowns per game. The team has scored 38 rushing touchdowns across its last 12 games (25 in the first eight games of 2022; 13 in the final four games of 2021).

• Blake Corum has 843 rushing yards and eight touchdowns (one receiving) across five Big Ten games in 2022, averaging 5.81 yards per carry in conference play. Across his last 13 Big Ten games (dating to 2021), Corum has totaled 1,375 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry.

• Corum ranks fourth in the country in rushing yards (1,078), 26th in yards per carry (6.02), and second in total touchdowns (15). He is also the best chain-mover in the country, having picked up an FBS-best 71 first downs.

• PFFCollege credits Corum with 52 missed tackles forced on 179 carries this season, second-most among Big Ten backs (Chase Brown, 60). Corum has 46 fewer rushing attempts than Brown.

• The men up front have permitted just 36 negative plays on 557 offensive snaps (4.5 per game, or on 6.5 percent of all offensive snaps). When the line does allow a sack, it comes on an average of 5.10 seconds to throw, the fourth-most time when considering passers with at least 100 dropbacks.

• J.J. McCarthy's completion percentage remains the best in the country among qualified passers at 74.6 percent (126-of-169), and he's averaging 13.2 yards per attempt on play action with a touchdown percentage of 9.75.

• Mike Sainristil has been one of the Big Ten's best slot coverage players, allowing one reception every 13.1 snaps in coverage in that part of the field. That is the fifth-lowest rate in the league among players with at least one target per game in slot coverage.

• Among punters with at least one punt per game (eight), Brad Robbins' 4.32-second hang time is the best in the country, according to PFFCollege. He is the only punter in the nation above 4.3 seconds. The average among Big Ten punters who meet the same qualifications is 3.83 seconds.

• With Robbins directing the unit, no opponent has registered a punt return of 10-plus yards since U-M played Ohio State in the 2017 season (103 punts). So far this year, return attempts gained 3.4 yards on average.

• Jake Moody has entered truly elite company in the Michigan record books. He's now the No. 5 all-time scorer in program history (297 points), a field goal shy of the 300-point club. He'll have a chance to become the highest-scoring kicker in Michigan history by passing Mike Gillette (307 points) for fourth.

• Four Wolverines are from the state of New Jersey: Dominick Giudice, R.J. Moten, George Rooks, and Keon Sabb.