Michigan vs. Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh Speaks, Wolverines Favored Big Over Sparty

Jim Harbaugh doesn't usually subscribe to clichés in the football world, but even he used the famous, "throw out the records," trope when referencing this weekend's matchup against Michigan State. The Spartans are just 3-4 on the year but everyone in The Great Lakes State knows what happens when these two teams get together. Paul Bunyan has been in East Lansing for a while so bringing him back to Ann Arbor is all Harbaugh and his guys can think about.

We also take some inventory after the first seven games. Even though we're technically past the halfway point of the season, it felt like a good time to breakdown everything we've seen from the Wolverines so far given the fact that the team just enjoyed a bye week. We look at Blake Corum's season so far, JJ McCarthy's first campaign as a starter, the wide receiver group and the defense, of course. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.