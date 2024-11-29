Michigan Football: JJ McCarthy's advice for Bryce Underwood
Appearing on The L.A.B. podcast with Jake Butt this week, former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics, including the newest prized QB commit in Ann Arbor - Bryce Underwood. McCarthy, who's arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play at the University of Michigan, said that he offered some advice to Underwood in recent days.
“I sent Bryce a little text the other day on my advice to him," McCarthy said. "My advice to him would be to chase the suck. Chase the stuff that you absolutely do not want to do. One of the greatest things I learned from the great and legendary Greg Harden was to do everything 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. Whether it’s that class you do not want to go to that’s on the other side of campus... you’re going to do it. Whether it’s that conversation that you don’t want to spend the next 30 seconds in, you sit there and you do that, because that kid, that girl, that guy, whoever it is, might need it.
“Just understanding that Michigan, where you are, inevitably, the people you surround yourself with, the cold, the strict academics, the strict football schedule... all of that is going to make you better. But how are you going to take advantage of it in the time that you’re there?"
From texts with JJ McCarthy to face time with Tom Brady, there's no question that Bryce Underwood will have all of the necessary resources at Michigan to become successful both on and off the football field.
