The JJ McCarthy Era, Cade McNamara: Now What?, Jim Harbaugh Talks

So it turns out, JJ McCarthy is really good at football and easily won the starting quarterback job after his first start. Now, The McCarthy Era is officially upon us as the young sophomore has two more games to get things tightened up before heading to Iowa for the first road game of the season. McCarthy didn't get to practice during the spring due to a shoulder injury and was apparently neck and neck with Cade McNamara throughout fall camp. Now, he's clearly far better than McNamara and ready to lead the Wolverines into the meat of the 2022 schedule.

We also discuss Cade's future. Last year's starter did lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. He didn't stuff the stat sheet in the process, but he was still the starter and played clean, efficient football. So now we'll all wait and see what McNamara wants to do. All of that, plus some of Jim Harbaugh's words from his Monday press conference on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.