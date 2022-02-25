Skip to main content

'We Want A National Championship': An Exclusive Interview With U-M's Andrel Anthony, Donovan Edwards And JJ McCarthy

For Michigan, they are three of the most important returning pieces for the 2022 season and beyond - and they're clearly not satisfied with the results from 2021.

With spring ball quickly approaching, it seemed like a good time to talk shop with three of the most critical pieces to Michigan's success in 2022.  Special guests Andrel Anthony (WR), JJ McCarthy (QB), and Donovan Edwards (RB) stopped by to reflect on the success of 2021 and the challenges of repeating that success in 2022. 

andrel anthony jj mccarthy donovan edwards

In our near 40-minute exclusive interview, the highly talented trio discusses a wide range of topics, including Jim Harbaugh's exploration of the NFL, NIL, best/worst moments, Ohio State and more!

Special thanks to the following:

Football

