Michigan Football: J.J. McCarthy sends heartfelt message to former OC Kirk Campbell
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore made a difficult decision this week to relieve offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell of his duties after the Wolverines' struggled mightily on that side of the ball this season.
In the wake of Campbell's ousting, former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy sent a heartfelt message to his former U-M position coach via social media on Friday.
"Wouldn't be where I am without this man," McCarthy wrote. "Changed my career, as well as my life. Keep being you, Coach Kirk Campbell."
Campbell coached McCarthy as an offensive assistant during the 2022 season, McCarthy's first as Michigan's starting quarterback. The 38-year-old then served as McCarthy's position coach during the Wolverines' run to a 15-0 record and a national championship in 2023.
Campbell was elevated to offensive coordinator by Moore for the 2024 season, following Moore's promotion to head coach. However, under Campbell's direction, Michigan finished the regular season ranked 128th in total offense and 112th in scoring offense, leading Moore to make the decision to look elsewhere for a new offensive coordinator.
Campbell leaves Michigan having helped the Wolverines to two Big Ten championships and the national title last season, and clearly made a lasting impact on McCarthy as well.
