Michigan's Opening-Saturday Starter: Joe Milton

BrandonBrown

We don't know when Michigan is going to play football, but we do know that a quarterback battle between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton has been waging on even with the uncertainty. 

From what we're hearing, that battle has already been won.

A source extremely close to the program says that redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton is the clear cut best quarterback on the team and that it's not even close. 

If Michigan were taking on Washington today in Seattle, it would be the 6-5, 243-pounder taking the field with the ones.

That development is interesting enough in and of itself, but there's a deeper issue here that seems to have been resolved. Giving the top spot on the depth chart to Milton took some convincing of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who maybe wasn't ready to part with his pre-conceived favorite. 

A few quarterbacks at Michigan have been pretty good under Harbaugh, but none of them have been elite.

Perhaps until now.

"Michigan has its game-changing quarterback now," our source said.

Now we just need to see it on the field.

