Michigan Football Snapshot: Joe Milton

Rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton hasn't played much at Michigan but people are so intrigued by his physical traits that he's worth getting excited about.

The 6-5, 245-pounder played in just four games last year but was able to show off some of the skills that have Michigan fans intrigued. He only threw seven passes last year but he completed three of them for 59 yards and a touchdown. He did throw an interception, which has been an issue for him in the past, but what he does well he does extremely well. He also carried the ball five times for 16 yards and another score as a redshirt freshman.

2020 Outlook

The outlook for Milton in 2020 is extremely tricky because he might be the guy or he might be riding pine. He and Dylan McCaffrey are going to battle it out for the starting job and whoever gets it, has a chance to have a great year.

If it's Milton, which I think makes for a higher offensive ceiling, he could be a lot of fun to watch.

At his size, and with reported 4.67 speed, he's a true threat running the ball. He also has, arguably, the strongest arm in the country. I know he hasn't played much, but that's not hyperbole. The dude can legitimately chuck the ball 80-plus yards in the air. I've watched him wing it 65 yards during pregame warm ups without a crow hop. He has a cannon.

If you put those two traits together in one quarterback, you could have something special. Of course, there's a lot more to playing quarterback than throwing the ball far and hard and running fast. It's about decision making, reading a defense, staying calm, bonding with skill players and linemen and leading a team in crunch time. Can Milton do those things? We just don't know. We don't know if Dylan McCaffrey can do them either, which is why it's so hard to predict who the starting quarterback will be.

If Milton wins the job, passing for at least 3,000 yards has to be the floor. He's going to have the ability to fit the ball into windows that no other Michigan quarterback during the Jim Harbaugh era could. He's going to be able to test defenses vertically with ease. That wasn't a strength for guys like Jake Rudock, Wilton Speight or Shea Patterson. It absolutely would be a strength for Milton. He should also throw for at least 25 touchdowns but it may come with around 10 interceptions as well. Add in 300 or so rushing yards like Patterson had in 2018 with another four or five scores and he'd have Michigan fans even more excited heading into the 2021 season.