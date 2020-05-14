WolverineDigest
Josh Gattis Breaks Down Chris Evans' Role

Brandon Brown

Rising senior running back Chris Evans exploded onto the scene as a true freshman even though he was playing in a system that was less than ideal for his skill set. The 5-11, 216-pounder was able to pile up 614 yards and four touchdowns on 88 carries as a rookie and really got Michigan fans excited about his future.

As a sophomore he improved slightly but then regressed as a junior. Then, last year, he found himself in some trouble and was temporarily removed from the program. Now, he's back, fresh and ready to contribute, and Gattis seems to have a pretty specific plan for him.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/14/20

While taking another transfer QB would not speak well initially for all the reasons critics claim, if in the end he's the better player who cares? We want the best quarterback willing to play for Michigan playing for Michigan.

Steve Deace

Part Two: Matt Dudek Talks About Recruiting Rankings

Do recruiting rankings truly matter? Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek answers that question.

Eric Rutter

One Up, One Down: Garrett Dellinger and Owen Prentice

Wolverine Digest examines two offensive line recruits, one that is trending up with Michigan and another trending in the opposite direction.

Eric Rutter

Sources: The Big Ten Could Play With Just 12 Teams

The Big Ten is preparing to play the 2020 season but might do so short-staffed.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

2022 Offensive Tackle Sullivan Weidman Has Hometown Connection To Don Brown

Michigan is dipping into Massachusetts once again and is looking to win over a massive 6-6, 300-pound offensive lineman in Sullivan Weidman.

Eric Rutter

Fast-Rising Point Guard Angelo Brizzi Breaks Down Michigan Offer, Overall Recruitment

Fast-rising point guard Angelo Brizzi opens up about Michigan offer and overall recruitment.

Brandon Brown

Part One: Matt Dudek Discusses Michigan Recruiting, Updated NCAA Rules

With the coronavirus quarantine throwing recruiting through a loop, Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek spoke about how the U-M staff is adjusting to the changes.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Talks Approach During Pandemic, Potential Return Of Football

Jim Harbaugh and his staff are still making due during the pandemic as we all hope for the return of normalcy.

Brandon Brown

Don Brown's Outlook On His 2020 Defense

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast earlier this week to talk about the latest version of his defense.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Loses Ground With Several 2021 Prospects

Over the past couple days, three 2021 prospects have made recruiting announcements that were not favorable for Michigan.

Eric Rutter

