Josh Gattis Breaks Down Chris Evans' Role

Rising senior running back Chris Evans exploded onto the scene as a true freshman even though he was playing in a system that was less than ideal for his skill set. The 5-11, 216-pounder was able to pile up 614 yards and four touchdowns on 88 carries as a rookie and really got Michigan fans excited about his future.

As a sophomore he improved slightly but then regressed as a junior. Then, last year, he found himself in some trouble and was temporarily removed from the program. Now, he's back, fresh and ready to contribute, and Gattis seems to have a pretty specific plan for him.