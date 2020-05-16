Josh Gattis Updates Life As A Coach During Pandemic
Brandon Brown
College coaches across the country are still trying to figure out the best ways to teach and coach without being in the same room as their players. It's unprecedented but not impossible.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis gave a detailed breakdown of what he and his fellow coaches are doing during these trying times and really shed some light on how he's still installing and teaching his offensive guys even thought they haven't seen each other in person in months.