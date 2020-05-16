WolverineDigest
Josh Gattis Updates Life As A Coach During Pandemic

Brandon Brown

College coaches across the country are still trying to figure out the best ways to teach and coach without being in the same room as their players. It's unprecedented but not impossible.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis gave a detailed breakdown of what he and his fellow coaches are doing during these trying times and really shed some light on how he's still installing and teaching his offensive guys even thought they haven't seen each other in person in months.

5 More Predictions For The 2020 Michigan Football Season

More maize-and-blue crystal ball gazing for the upcoming college football season, including who won't replace Washington on the schedule.

Steve Deace

Michigan Commit Film Study: Ja’Den McBurrows

Take a look at the junior highlights of Michigan cornerback commit Ja’Den McBurrows, who is a playmaking prospect from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Eric Rutter

Make A Choice: Should Michigan Pursue JT Daniels?

Michigan is going to be breaking in a new quarterback next season. Should JT Daniels be a part of that position battle?

Brandon Brown

Offense Trumps Defense In College Football, Definitively At Michigan

They say defense wins championships, but in college football in its present state, that’s a lie. Offense > defense in today’s game, especially at Michigan.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/15/20

Under no conditions should the Big Ten/Michigan look to save Notre Dame from any coronavirus-driven scheduling difficulty this fall. Notre Dame asked to be on its own. So be it. Or let its true conference, the ACC, do it.

Steve Deace

Giles Jackson, Andre Seldon To Wear No. 0 At Michigan

For the first time ever, college players will be able to wear the No. 0.

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Academics A Selling Point For Tavierre Dunlap

After picking up a Michigan offer, four-star running back Tavierre Dunlap spoke about his interest in the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

Nojel Eastern A Defensive Asset For Michigan

Michigan picked up Nojel Eastern from Big Ten counterpart Purdue

Eric Rutter

Josh Gattis Talks "Returning Starters" On Offensive Line

Michigan has to break in some new faces along the offensive line but they're not as new as they seem to most.

Brandon Brown

Josh Gattis Talks Nico Collins And Young, Speedy Receivers

Nico Collins is poised for a monstrous senior season and could get a lot of help from his young, fellow receivers.

Brandon Brown