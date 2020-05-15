Josh Gattis Talks "Returning Starters" On Offensive Line

Michigan has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Or does it?

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis outlined how the staff feels about the "returning starters" along this year's offensive front.



Of course, Jalen Mayfield is the only legitimate starter from last year's O-line but Ryan Hayes got a couple of starts at left tackle last year due to Jon Runyan's injury and Andrew Stueber was battling Mayfield for the starting RT spot before he went down with a knee injury. All of that leads up to a more experienced lineup than it seems on the surface.

Gattis believes this year's version of the offensive line could be more athletic and better in the run game than last year's group. Obviously missing spring practice doesn't help, but Gattis seems to be pretty high on the inexperienced, yet talented, bunch.