Josh Gattis Talks Quarterback Situation

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was on a zoom call with the members of the media for more than 45 minutes on Thursday morning and was asked about the quarterback situation several times. Gattis did his best to address the questions considering the coaches and players haven't been together in many weeks, but you could tell that even he wants to find answers.

The battle is essentially between redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara is also in the mix, but the winner of the position will almost certainly be McCaffrey or Milton.

Gattis broke down the non-existent depth chart, how the quarterbacks are approaching everything, the very young battle at the position and how he ultimately hopes to make a decision. Depending on when everyone can back into Schembechler Hall will go a long way in determining a starter and Gattis just hopes that the building will be opened back up sooner rather than later.