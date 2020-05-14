WolverineDigest
Josh Gattis Talks Quarterback Situation

Brandon Brown

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was on a zoom call with the members of the media for more than 45 minutes on Thursday morning and was asked about the quarterback situation several times. Gattis did his best to address the questions considering the coaches and players haven't been together in many weeks, but you could tell that even he wants to find answers.

The battle is essentially between redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara is also in the mix, but the winner of the position will almost certainly be McCaffrey or Milton.

Gattis broke down the non-existent depth chart, how the quarterbacks are approaching everything, the very young battle at the position and how he ultimately hopes to make a decision. Depending on when everyone can back into Schembechler Hall will go a long way in determining a starter and Gattis just hopes that the building will be opened back up sooner rather than later.

Analysis: What Nojel Eastern's Commitment Means For Michigan Basketball

Two days after entering the transfer portal, former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern has committed to play at Michigan.

Josh Gattis Breaks Down Chris Evans' Role

Versatile running back Chris Evans has a chance to shine in Josh Gattis' spread system.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/14/20

While taking another transfer QB would not speak well initially for all the reasons critics claim, if in the end he's the better player who cares? We want the best quarterback willing to play for Michigan playing for Michigan.

Part Two: Matt Dudek Talks About Recruiting Rankings

Do recruiting rankings truly matter? Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek answers that question.

Eric Rutter

One Up, One Down: Garrett Dellinger and Owen Prentice

Wolverine Digest examines two offensive line recruits, one that is trending up with Michigan and another trending in the opposite direction.

Eric Rutter

Sources: The Big Ten Could Play With Just 12 Teams

The Big Ten is preparing to play the 2020 season but might do so short-staffed.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

2022 Offensive Tackle Sullivan Weidman Has Hometown Connection To Don Brown

Michigan is dipping into Massachusetts once again and is looking to win over a massive 6-6, 300-pound offensive lineman in Sullivan Weidman.

Eric Rutter

Fast-Rising Point Guard Angelo Brizzi Breaks Down Michigan Offer, Overall Recruitment

Fast-rising point guard Angelo Brizzi opens up about Michigan offer and overall recruitment.

Brandon Brown

Part One: Matt Dudek Discusses Michigan Recruiting, Updated NCAA Rules

With the coronavirus quarantine throwing recruiting through a loop, Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek spoke about how the U-M staff is adjusting to the changes.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Talks Approach During Pandemic, Potential Return Of Football

Jim Harbaugh and his staff are still making due during the pandemic as we all hope for the return of normalcy.

Brandon Brown