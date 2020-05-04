Josh Gattis, Michigan Coaches Working Through Social Distancing

Normally right now, college coaches would be dissecting spring practice and spring game film in order to come up with some semblance of a depth chart ahead of fall camp. With the stay-at-home orders in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches are grounded as are the players.

Josh Gattis stopped by the In The Trenches podcast with Jon Jansen to explain how he and his colleagues are trying to figure out who is going to play for them this fall when they haven't had a chance to see them all spring.

"That’s definitely going to be a challenge that we’re going to have on our hands," Gattis said. "First and foremost, the biggest thing that we need to address when we get back is getting our guys caught up with competitive reps — good on good. Get the speed of the game down because we missed 15 practices in the spring. We’re really going to have to speed up the process of preparing our players to be ready for the first game, whenever that first game is. You’re going to have to balance that; you’re going to have to balance all the different competitions.

"This may be a case where competitions aren’t quite solved leading up to the game. You don’t know what that process may be. What you do hope is that every player is preparing himself from a mental standpoint and they can come in and execute at a high level when the time comes."

Luckily, today's technology is making a very difficult situation at least doable. Gattis and his fellow coaches would love to be in the building, classrooms and on the field with their players, but that's not possible. Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and Google Hangouts are making learning possible in a way that the student athletes are very used to.

"I think technology in today’s world has created an environment where we’re still fully functional," Gattis said. "We’re creating cut-ups and installs the same way that we would in the building. We’re doing unit meetings on Google Hangouts. We’re pushing out installs to their iPads. Our kids are doing a really good job. We have unit meetings every week. They’ve done a really good job taking notes, studying the film. The social interaction that we are having on all the different social media platforms has given us a way to really take advantage of this time.

"So you’re really able to do everything you would be doing as if you were in the building, except being able to shake a hand, pat a guy on the back from that standpoint and you’re just missing the practice reps."