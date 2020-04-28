WolverineDigest
New England Patriots Draft Two Wolverines, Build For Future

Brandon Brown

The New England Patriots wanted to get younger, cheaper and faster on defense.

Enter Josh Uche.

The Pats selected Uche with pick No. 60 in the second round of the draft last weekend. In Uche, the Patriots are getting somewhat of an enigma because of how he was used at Michigan. 

The Pats also wanted to add depth to the offensive line and they did that with Michael Onwenu. He might not have an easy path to playing time, but situationally he could provide some value.

Devon Clements of Patriot Maven stopped by Inside the Huddle to break down how both former Wolverines could potentially fit up in Foxboro. He also touched on the end of an era as Tom Brady embarks on a season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

