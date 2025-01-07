JUST IN: Michigan DL Kenneth Grant accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
Michigan fans will get one last look at Kenneth Grant in the winged helmet when he takes the field on Jan. 30 for the East-West Shrine Bowl. Grant, a projected first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, established himself as a dominant force during his three seasons in Ann Arbor. The 6-3, 340 pound monster appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts during his career at Michigan, earning All-American honors in 2024 and an All-Big Ten selection in 2023-24.
There seems to be some debate among draft experts as to where Grant will eventually land, with some projecting the defensive prospect as a first round pick and others believing Grant will slip to the second round. While a good showing in the East-West Shrine Bowl could certainly help his draft stock, the reality is that his best shot at making some noise will be at the NFL Combine in in late February.
Here's a quick look at some of his top accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
CAREER HIGHS
• Tackles: 4, 6x - last at Indiana (Nov. 9, 2024)
• Solos: 4 - at Penn State (Nov. 11, 2023)
• Asst: 4 - at Ohio State (Nov. 30, 2024)
• TFLs: 2.5 - vs. UNLV (Sept. 9, 2023)
• Sacks: 1.5 - vs. UNLV (Sept. 9, 2023)
• Int.: 1 - at Nebraska (Sept. 30, 2023)
• FR: 1, 3x - last vs. Michigan State (Oct. 26, 2024)
• PBUs: 1, 11x - last at Indiana (Nov. 9, 2024)
At Michigan
• All-American (third team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023-24; second team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 41 games along the defensive line (one game, special teams only) with 17 starts
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal offensive lineman
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
Michigan Football officially signs Clemson transfer Tre Williams
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7