Michigan Football: Kicker Dominic Zvada sets new program record
Michigan offense has struggled throughout the 2024 season, and that's continued today against No. 8 Indiana. However, the Wolverines do have one offensive weapon that's held up his end of the bargain all season.
Kicker Dominic Zvada has three field goals today against the Hoosiers, including a 56-yarder late in the third quarter that cut Michigan's deficit to 17-9 in Bloomington. With that conversion, Zvada now has five field goals of 50-or-more yards this season, the most by any Wolverines kicker in their career.
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact this is Zvada's first season in Ann Arbor. The junior transferred to Michigan this offseason after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Arkansas State. In just 10 games, Zvada has done something that excellent prior Wolverine kickers like Jake Moody, Jay Feely and Garret Rivas never did.
On the season, Zvada is 10-of-11 on field goal attempts, with his lone miss coming on a blocked kick vs. Illinois. While Michigan would love to score more touchdowns (like the one they just scored to cut Indiana's lead to 17-15), having a reliable weapon like Zvada in special teams is quite the commodity and has kept the Wolverines in this game.
