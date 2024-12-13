BREAKING: Michigan Football lands transfer WR
Michigan just landed its first commitment out of the transfer portal and it's a big need. Former Indiana quarterback-turned-wide-receiver Donaven McCulley just announced his intent to transfer to the Wolverines and play under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
It's not McCulley's first time seeing the portal.
McCulley actually entered the portal last winter, but opted to stay at Indiana, although the Wolverines made a run then to land him. He re-entered the portal in October after recording just two catches for 21 yards and one touchdown this season. In 2023, McCulley caught 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the coaches and the media.
McCulley stands at 6-foot-5 and will be a massive target for Bryce Underwood, or whoever starts at quarterback for Michigan. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will likely help a receiving corps who's leading target was Tyler Morris who had 248 yards catching.
Michigan has also been in contact with FIU's Eric Rivers and Miami OH's Reggie Virgil at wide receiver. The Wolverines could continue to make more moves to shore up the position.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Getting to know new OC Chip Lindsey, history, recruiting wins
Michigan Football CB Will Johnson makes NFL Draft decision