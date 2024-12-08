Michigan Football: Latest bowl game projections for the Wolverines
It was a season of ups and downs for Michigan, but the Wolverines found a way to finish on a high note by beating the Buckeyes in Columbus for the fourth consecutive season. Finishing the regular season at 7-5, Michigan now awaits its bowl game fate. Regardless of how it all shakes out, the latest projections certainly provide some intriguing matchups for head coach Sherrone Moore and his Wolverines as they'll look to close out the 2024 season on a three-game winning streak.
With the College Football playoff selection show set to air at Noon on Dec. 8, here's one last look at the possible bowl game destinations for the Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan Wolverines Bowl Game Projections:
- 247Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Florida - Dec. 31, 2024
- The Action Network: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Florida - Dec. 31, 2024
- ESPN: Music City Bowl vs. South Carolina or Ole Miss - Dec. 30, 2024
- CBS Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Missouri - Dec. 30, 2024
- USA Today: Music City Bowl against LSU - Dec. 30, 2024
You can catch all of the bowl game and College Football Playoff coverage this afternoon on ESPN, beginning at Noon.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI