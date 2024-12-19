Michigan Football: Marlin Klein ready to make advancements with Chip Lindsey and Bryce Underwood
Returning University of Michigan tight end Marlin Klein is "super excited" for the arrival of new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and future QB1 Bryce Underwood. Underwood enrolled early at U-M and has started practicing with the team this week. Early reports indicate the hype is real and the high school phenom has exhibited the physical traits needed to dominate at the next level. Those traits will be honed by the new OC and his insane skill set will certainly benefit a guy like Klein. Being an early enrollee will allow Underwood extra time to acclimate to D1 football, learn the playbook, and establish a rapport with his offensive teammates.
“I’ve seen him a lot now," Klein told the media this week. "Obviously, super excited for him to come in. Being signed with this great university, I think he’s going to give us a great shot next year. Obviously, he's not going to come in here and just start right away, because there are a lot of guys that have been here and worked their butts off to be in the position that they’re in right now. But super excited to see what he can do. He can spin the rock, that’s for sure."
When it comes to the offense itself, Klein is happy with the hire of Lindsey as the newest offensive coordinator.
“I thought it was great,” Klein said. “But ever since I got here, I trust Coach Moore, or even Coach Harbaugh when he was still here to make the right hire. So I totally believe that was the right hire for us, and just super excited. I got to hear a little bit about his experience feeding the tight ends at UNC, so just super excited for next year.”
Lindsey is renowned for his balanced offensive strategy that prominently features tight ends, upholding a long-standing tradition at the University of Michigan. Last year at The University of North Carolina, his tight ends accumulated for 900 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. This promising performance bodes well for Klein's productivity in 2025.
With All-American Colston Loveland departing the program to pursue NFL success, Klein possesses the ability and size (6'6", 247 lbs) to fill part of the void left by Loveland. Tight ends are widely recognized as a safety valve for new quarterbacks and Klein will undoubtedly be in Underwood's ear, assuring him of his support for his success. Regardless of who steps in as quarterback next year, they would be wise to acquaint themselves with Klein and his exceptional catch radius.
