Michigan Football: Mason Graham is predicted to go even higher in latest mock draft
Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is rapidly rising up NFL draft boards, with analysts projecting him as a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A dominant force in the trenches, Graham has long been viewed as a top-five talent, with many mock drafts linking him to teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 or the New York Jets at No. 7. However, one recent projection has him climbing even higher.
In CBS Sports' latest 2025 NFL mock draft, analyst Ryan Wilson has Graham landing with the Cleveland Browns as the No. 2 overall selection. This would make him one of the highest-drafted defensive tackles in recent history, showcasing just how highly teams value his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
"My comp for Mason Graham over the summer was Christian Wilkins. My co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, Rick Spielman, took it a step further and said Quinnen Williams. Wherever you land, Graham is a special talent who headlines a deep defensive line class."
Graham’s résumé speaks for itself. Over his three-year career at Michigan, the standout defensive lineman established himself as one of the most dominant players in college football. A two-time All-American, he also earned recognition as an Outland Trophy finalist, a Nagurski finalist, and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. His production on the field was just as impressive, finishing with 107 career tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.
At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Graham possesses an elite combination of strength, quickness, and football IQ. His ability to shed blocks and create pressure up the middle makes him an ideal fit for any team looking to bolster its defensive front. If he does indeed go second overall, he would become the highest-drafted Michigan defensive lineman since Aidan Hutchinson went No. 2 in 2022.
