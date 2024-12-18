Michigan Football's Mason Graham named unanimous first team All-American
For the fourth consecutive year, Michigan football has produced an unanimous All-American.
The latest is defensive tackle Mason Graham, who has earned first team selections from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, and the Sporting News. Graham becomes the first Michigan defensive tackle to be named an unanimous All-American since Mark Messner in 1988.
Graham joins former Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (2023), running back Blake Corum (2022) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (2021) as Wolverines to receive unanimous All-America honors over the past four years. The Wolverines produced just one unanimous All-American from 2008-2020, which highlights how big a jump the program has made in recent years.
In addition to Graham, several other Michigan players earned All-America honors in 2024 including cornerback Will Johnson (second team - Walter Camp, AFCA); third team - Associated Press), tight end Colston Loveland (second team - FWAA), kicker Dominic Zvada (first team - Sporting News; second team - Associated Press) and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (third team - Associated Press).
