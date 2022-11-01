Skip to main content

BREAKING: Michigan State Announces Additional Suspensions

Four more Spartans have been suspended following further investigation of Saturday's incident at Michigan Stadium

That makes eight. 

On Tuesday, Michigan State Football announced the suspension of four more players following further investigation of Saturday's incident at Michigan Stadium. 

Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright join four other Spartans who have been suspended.

You can read the full statement below:

"Michigan State University athletics and the football program are committed to the highest level of sportsmanship, As we continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright. The suspensions are effective immediately. 

We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. 

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel and the Spartan community is our number one priority. 

Thank you for your continued collaboration and support as we move forward together."

