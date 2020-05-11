Michigan Football Snapshot: Michael Barrett

WolverineDigest
Whoever replaces Khaleke Hudson as Michigan's next viper has the potential to be very productive because of Don Brown's defensive approach. As we sit in early- May with a lot of unknowns, redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett seems like the most likely candidate to hold the spot down. 

Barrett has played a little bit, but it's been mostly on special teams. In 2019, he played in 12 games and made only seven tackles, but he did some nice things in a winged helmet.

2020 Outlook

If Barrett is the starting viper, he's going to put up numbers. He goes 6-0, 227 pounds, and has great speed and agility for a linebacker. In high school, he played all over the place but was mostly a dual-threat quarterback. Since he's been at Michigan, he's been a return man, a wide receiver and now a linebacker. That's not typical and certainly speaks to his overall athleticism and raw abilities.

During Hudson's first season as the starting viper, he went bananas. Over the course of that 2017 season, Hudson recorded 83 tackles including a whopping 18.5 for loss and eight sacks. I'm not sure Barrett can achieve the TFL and sack numbers Hudson did, but 80 tackles should be in his sights. If Barrett can rack up 80 tackles with 8-10 tackles for loss and four or five sacks, Michigan's defense won't miss Hudson one bit. I don't mean in that as a slight towards Hudson at all, but Barrett has the speed and skill set to be very good in the viper role.

