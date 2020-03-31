Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/31/20
Spring sports athletes officially got another season of eligibility next year, but they're gonna need football to happen first for there to be a next season. Because football is what pays for it all.
The Wolverines have extended a host of offers to Georgia prospects in the 2021 cycle, and tight end Miles Campbell is one of the recipients. Campbell was set to drop his top 11 recently—which Michigan would have made—but delayed the announcement due to the coronavirus.
At wide receiver, Darrius Clemons is the latest 2022 prospect to receiver a Michigan offer. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis passed out the scholarship, and he has been active on the recruiting trail in recent days.
Michigan hosted a Junior Day recruiting event at the beginning of the month, and 2022 quarterback Jaxon Dailey picked up an offer at the event. Find out what Dailey thought of the event and when he is looking to return to Ann Arbor.
