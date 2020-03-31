WolverineDigest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/31/20

Steve Deace

Spring sports athletes officially got another season of eligibility next year, but they're gonna need football to happen first for there to be a next season. Because football is what pays for it all. 

Football

Recruiting: Michigan Aiming For Splash At Tight End In 2021

Michigan routinely uses its tight ends to help the flow of the offense, and future Michigan teams will be no different. Check out who the Wolverines are looking for to be the next pass catching, in-line blocker in Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

The Five Best Tight Ends Under Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has always used his tight ends well and he's had some good ones at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Isaiah Livers Discusses Future, Factors In Decision

Junior forward Isaiah Livers has declared the NBA Draft but still has an overall decision to make.

Brandon Brown

Recruiting Notebook: Michigan In Good Shape With 2021 Tight End Miles Campbell

The Wolverines have extended a host of offers to Georgia prospects in the 2021 cycle, and tight end Miles Campbell is one of the recipients. Campbell was set to drop his top 11 recently—which Michigan would have made—but delayed the announcement due to the coronavirus.

Eric Rutter

Wide Receiver Recruiting Update: New 2022 Offer Out To Darrius Clemons

At wide receiver, Darrius Clemons is the latest 2022 prospect to receiver a Michigan offer. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis passed out the scholarship, and he has been active on the recruiting trail in recent days.

Eric Rutter

Top Ten Wolverines In Sports: No. 4 Rich Hill And No. 3 Frank Clark

A veteran MLB lefty and a rising NFL pass rusher come in at No. 4 and No. 3 on the top ten list.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Isaiah Livers Declares For NBA Draft

Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers will test the NBA waters.

Brandon Brown

2022 Quarterback Jaxon Dailey Recaps Michigan Visit, Talks Offer Reaction

Michigan hosted a Junior Day recruiting event at the beginning of the month, and 2022 quarterback Jaxon Dailey picked up an offer at the event. Find out what Dailey thought of the event and when he is looking to return to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/30/20

Remembering Michigan's March Madness outliers (including an overdue shout out to Eric Riley).

Steve Deace

Projecting Michigan's 2021 Offensive Starters

Talk about WAY ahead of yourself, but I saw this with Major League Baseball this week and thought I'd peer into the crystal ball for 2021.

MichaelSpath

