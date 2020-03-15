Announcing Two Exciting Content Series Coming To Wolverine Digest

Sports may be hold on right now, but the fun and exciting Michigan content continues here at Wolverine Digest. It all gets started on March 16th, with the beginning of two exciting multi-media series.

The bad news is right now sports fans are struggling with no March Madness, no spring football, and no recruiting coverage due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the good news is thanks to the rich athletics history at the University of Michigan, we're never going to be void of dynamic content here at Wolverine Digest.

And starting March 16th , we're launching two new multi-media series complete with audio, video, and written commentary:

What if?

On Mondays. Wednesdays, and Fridays we will take a look back at some of the most pivotal moments in Michigan athletics history, and consider what would've happened had they turned out differently? What dominoes might've fallen differently? How would such a maize-and-blue butterfly effect turn out?

Dream Season

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, return with us to some of the most memorable football and basketball eras in Michigan history. We'll set the scene of where things stood before that Dream Season began, relive in great detail each of that season, and then consider how the aftermath of that time changed the Wolverines moving forward. We'll also discover any modern-day parallels we can learn contemporary lessons from along the way.

Monday morning we'll announce the first What If question as well as our initial Dream Season, too. Stay tuned!