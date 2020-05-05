Make A Choice: Mike Hart Or Tyrone Wheatley

The game is in Ann Arbor and it's against last year's Ohio State defense. Michigan is up 21-17, there's 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the clock is stopped as the Buckeyes just used their last timeout. Michigan has the ball just shy of midfield and it's 3rd and 3. The Wolverines need to pick up a little over three yards to move the chains, get the clock rolling and win the game. It's going to be a hand off to avoid a tipped-pass interception.

Would you rather give it to Mike Hart or Tyrone Wheatley?

First off, those are pretty darn good options. Hart goes 5-9, 202 pounds and has a knack for grinding out tough yards, finding creases and falling forward. Wheatley is much bigger at 6-1, 226 pounds and has more speed to the edge. Would you rather Hart hedgehog his way through the middle of the line or toss it out to Wheatley on the perimeter? Maybe you give it to Hart on a counter or a trap and let him find a seam. Perhaps you hand it to Wheatley at full speed and turn him into a 226-pound battering ram.

Whichever player and play you choose, you're going to have a good chance at picking up the necessary yardage. So who's it going to be?

My Pick

I'm going to go with Wheatley. He's my all-time favorite Wolverine and has a rare combination of size and speed, which I think is ideal in the given situation. I'd toss it to him wide with several lead blockers and let him find and hit the hole harder and faster than any other Michigan running back was able to in the history of the program.

Over the course of his career, Wheatley averaged 6.3 yards per carry to Hart's 5.2 Wheatley found the end zone 10 more times than did Hart. Wheatley's total yardage number isn't on par with Hart, but that's because he carried it nearly 400 times less than Hart. His production per touch is undeniable and his talent is unmatched. I'm giving it to Wheatley to win the game.