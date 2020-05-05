WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Make A Choice: Mike Hart Or Tyrone Wheatley

Brandon Brown

The game is in Ann Arbor and it's against last year's Ohio State defense. Michigan is up 21-17, there's 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the clock is stopped as the Buckeyes just used their last timeout. Michigan has the ball just shy of midfield and it's 3rd and 3. The Wolverines need to pick up a little over three yards to move the chains, get the clock rolling and win the game. It's going to be a hand off to avoid a tipped-pass interception. 

Would you rather give it to Mike Hart or Tyrone Wheatley?

First off, those are pretty darn good options. Hart goes 5-9, 202 pounds and has a knack for grinding out tough yards, finding creases and falling forward. Wheatley is much bigger at 6-1, 226 pounds and has more speed to the edge. Would you rather Hart hedgehog his way through the middle of the line or toss it out to Wheatley on the perimeter? Maybe you give it to Hart on a counter or a trap and let him find a seam. Perhaps you hand it to Wheatley at full speed and turn him into a 226-pound battering ram.

Whichever player and play you choose, you're going to have a good chance at picking up the necessary yardage. So who's it going to be?

My Pick

I'm going to go with Wheatley. He's my all-time favorite Wolverine and has a rare combination of size and speed, which I think is ideal in the given situation. I'd toss it to him wide with several lead blockers and let him find and hit the hole harder and faster than any other Michigan running back was able to in the history of the program.

Over the course of his career, Wheatley averaged 6.3 yards per carry to Hart's 5.2 Wheatley found the end zone 10 more times than did Hart. Wheatley's total yardage number isn't on par with Hart, but that's because he carried it nearly 400 times less than Hart. His production per touch is undeniable and his talent is unmatched. I'm giving it to Wheatley to win the game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bring Back NCAA Football

Retailers are ready to strike group licensing deals with college sports to resurrect the NCAA Football game, create trading cards and more.

Brandon Brown

Mike Smith Talks About Being A Wolverine For The First Time

Columbia grad transfer point guard Mike Smith spoke about why he picked Michigan, how he hopes to fit in and what it's like playing for Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

5 Predictions For The 2021 Recruiting Class

Eric Rutter offers five predictions for how the 2021 recruiting class will shake out for the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

The Best Player Michigan From: Alabama

Marcus Knight is from Alabama (so is Max Martin) but already the best player Michigan has ever signed from the Yellowhammer State is WR Nico Collins.

MichaelSpath

Breaking Down The Chiefs' Signing Of Shea Patterson

Shea Patterson went undrafted and then unsigned for more than a week — until yesterday.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/05/20

Yesterday our Michael Spath posited an intriguing possibility for the upcoming college football season.

Steve Deace

Make A Choice: Beat Ohio State Or Win Big Ten Title

Would you rather Michigan beat Ohio State or win a Big Ten title?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

5 Predictions For The Michigan Football Season

It's Michael Spath's turn to offer five predictions for 2020, including who starts at quarterback and what happens to the Washington game.

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Michigan Feels 2022 Safety Braelon Allen Could Be Jabrill Peppers Look-A-Like

On Sunday, Michigan issued an offer to 2022 four-star safety Braelon Allen, a player that could develop into a Jabrill Peppers clone in college.

Eric Rutter

Josh Gattis, Michigan Coaches Working Through Social Distancing

Josh Gattis explained how he and his colleagues are working through the stay-at-home order.

Brandon Brown