Michigan Football Snapshot: Mike Sainristil

Brandon Brown

We heard a ton about Mike Sainristil when he arrived on campus as an early enrollee last winter but then when the season rolled around, he wasn't a big part of the offense. 

The 5-10, 183-pounder showed flashes of what he can do once the ball in his hands, he just wasn't on the field enough to get the ball into his hands. He appeared in all 13 games but finished his true freshman season with just eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. He's got some juice, but didn't get to show it much last year. That'll change in 2020.

It's hard to predict specific numbers for Sainristil's sophomore season because he just didn't get a chance to show what he can do as a rookie. With Donovan Peoples-Jones now in the NFL and Tarik Black now at Texas, Sainristil is going to be needed. He played in every game last year but not many snaps and wasn't high on the read list for Shea Patterson. That's going to change in 2020.

Sainristil has great speed, short-space quickness, hands and moves in the open field. When he makes a catch, he's going to turn it into a bigger gain. He just has that knack. He may also be involved out of the backfield because of his versatility. He did a little bit of everything in high school and could do more for Michigan next year as well.

I could see a Jeremy Gallon-like jump for Sainristil in year two. When Gallon first started seeing action, he had just four catches for 49 yards and a score — pretty comparable to Sainristil's freshman campaign. The following season, Gallon had 31 catches for 459 yards and three touchdowns. I could see Sainristil finishing his sophomore season with about 35 catches for 500 yards and three or four touchdowns. If he did that, he'd be a much bigger part of the offense and would show great growth as a second-year player. If it's more than that, he'd be progressing in a rare way. If it's less, it probably means U-M is getting more production out of guys like Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson, which wouldn't be a bad thing.

Tarik Black Chooses Texas

Former Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black will finish out his college career at Texas.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast On What The NFL Draft Says About The Football Program

This week's episode concludes our Top 5 Reasons Why series with the NFL Draft showing us what's wrong with Michigan football, and why it hasn't won any championships for 15 years.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/29/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft Truth Serum has the answer to how come Jim Harbaugh hasn't won any championships at Michigan? In five years all he's produced is one sixth round draft pick at the sport's most important position.

Steve Deace

Markus Allen’s Commitment Could Cause Domino Effect For Michigan In 2021

Michigan picked up a commitment from three-star WR Markus Allen yesterday. Who else might U-M be close to adding to its 2021 class?

Eric Rutter

Will Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson Get Signed?

Two days after the NFL Draft has ended, former Michigan QB Shea Patterson is still without a team. Why? And will he get signed?

MichaelSpath

MichaelSpath

Michigan Lands 2021 Wide Receiver Markus Allen

Michigan picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Markus Allen on Tuesday, a player that has shot up U-M’s board over the past few months.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/28/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft Truth Serum -- whatever Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner is getting paid isn't enough.

Steve Deace

ih8ttun

Breaking Down Josh Metellus' Skill Set, How He Can Stick With The Vikings

As a late-round pick, Josh Metellus is going to have to fight for a roster spot and he might have what it takes to make it.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Snapshot: Joe Milton

If Joe Milton wins the starting quarterback job, he could grow into a star.

Brandon Brown

New England Patriots Draft Two Wolverines, Build For Future

The Patriots took Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu in the second and sixth rounds, respectively.

Brandon Brown