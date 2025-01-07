Michigan Football misses on No. 1 portal cornerback, who commits to Big Ten school
Michigan's search for defensive back help continues after the Wolverines missed on a pair of potential targets on Tuesday afternoon.
The latest was former Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis, the No. 1 corner in the transfer portal, who has committed to Washington. Michigan threw its hat in the ring in pursuit of this coveted defensive back, but was unable to overcome the ties Davis has with the Huskies' coaching staff. Davis reunites with his former head coach, Jedd Fisch, who recruited him to Arizona as part of the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class.
Davis' commitment to Washington comes just hours after Michigan watched another of its cornerback targets also commit to a fellow Big Ten school. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, former Pitt CB Ryland Gandy announced a commitment to Indiana after drawing interest from the Wolverines.
So far this offseason, Michigan has added 10 players via the transfer portal, including defensive backs TJ and Tevis Metcalf (Arkansas), defensive linemen Damon Payne (Alabama) and Tre Williams (Clemson), offensive linemen Brady Norton (Cal Poly) and Lawrence Hattar (Ferris State), quarterback Mikey Keene (Fresno State), running back Justice Haynes (Alabama), linebacker Troy Bowles (Georgia) and wide receiver Donaven McCulley (Indiana).
