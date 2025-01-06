Michigan strikes out on second potential transfer portal WR target
Perception is not quite reality, especially when you're talking about college football. It appeared about as sure of a thing as any that the Wolverines would bring in either UConn's Skyler Bell or Yale's David Pantelis into the fold to join former Indiana WR Donaven McCulley. With the Michigan passing game so pedestrian this past season, the Wolverines were wanting to re-tool their passing attack. Adding McCulley helped, but the maize and blue are still searching for that second playmaker.
Bell decided to stay with UConn and Pantelis opted to sign with Stanford over the Wolverines.
Pantelis was supposed to visit Michigan this past weekend, but with bad weather coming into Ann Arbor, the Yale product was supposed to re-schedule his visit for this upcoming weekend, but he won't get up for a visit after all.
The 5-foot-11 slot receiver had a tremendous 2024 season for Yale. Coming from the FCS level, Pantelis was the leader in the Yale passing attack. He finished the season with 69 receptions for 1,018 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games, while also being named first-team All-Ivy League. Pantelis will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Michigan is still hopeful to land App State receiver Kaiden Robinson.
