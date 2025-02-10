Nations top rated running back still high on Michigan
Savion Hiter, the nation's top-rated running back for the 2026 recruiting cycle, is still very much high on Michigan and continues to build a strong relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford. Hiter has made it clear that Michigan is a major contender in his recruitment, and he is actively working on setting up dates for his official visit, with June 13 being the tentative date for his visit to Ann Arbor. This visit is expected to be a critical moment in Hiter’s recruitment, and Michigan is poised to make a strong impression on the highly coveted recruit.
Hiter’s recruitment is shaping up to be a fierce battle among college football’s elite programs. Alongside Michigan, the top five schools in his recruitment include heavyweights like Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee. These programs are all known for their strong football traditions and have been vying for Hiter’s attention as they look to add him to their rosters in 2026. Despite the stiff competition, Hiter has made it clear that Michigan is among his top contenders, and his connection with the Wolverine coaching staff gives the Maize and Blue an advantage in this highly anticipated recruitment.
One of the key factors in Michigan’s recruitment of Hiter has been the strong relationship he has developed with head coach Sherrone Moore, who has quickly become one of the most respected figures in college football coaching. Additionally, Hiter has built a rapport with running backs coach Tony Alford, who has a proven track record of developing top-tier running backs at both the collegiate and professional levels. Incoming offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey also plays a significant role in Michigan’s pitch to Hiter, as Lindsey’s offensive schemes are expected to offer an exciting opportunity for Hiter to thrive in Michigan’s backfield.
Michigan has been transparent about Hiter being one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines know that landing a recruit of his caliber would be a huge boost to their program, not only because of his on-field abilities but also because of the kind of character he brings to the locker room. With a mix of a strong relationship with the coaching staff, an exciting opportunity to contribute to Michigan's offense, and the chance to compete for championships, Hiter’s recruitment is setting up to be one of the most exciting storylines of the 2026 cycle.
As the battle for Hiter’s commitment intensifies, Michigan is in a prime position to remain a tough competitor in this recruitment. They will continue to pull out all the stops to make sure that the nation’s top-rated running back sees Michigan as the best place for his development and future success.
