Michigan Football vs. Nebraska, U-M Offense, Jim Harbaugh Praises Blake Corum, Others

Michigan is one of just four undefeated teams left in college football and yet, they still have some things to work on. Once in a while the offense bogs down in the Red Zone and the first half performances have been decent but do not compare to how dominant the Wolverines have been after halftime. If those two areas improve, this team can absolutely win a national title. Before any of that, however, the Wolverines will take on Nebraska this weekend, Illinois next and then Ohio State to close out the regular season.

While discussing the big picture, we also dive into the emergence of Mike Barrett and Michigan's dominant defense in general, Blake Corum's Heisman campaign, the spread and expectations for this weekend's game against Nebraska and which Michigan player would win a hot dog eating contest. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.