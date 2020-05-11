Three Most Intriguing NFL Matchups For Michigan Football Rookies

After 10 Wolverines were drafted a few weeks ago, former Michigan players are scattered across the NFL and could make for some intriguing matchups in which former teammates will now be lining up across from each other.

There were only two players taken in the first two rounds (Cesar Ruiz to the Saints in the first round and Josh Uche to the Patriots in the second round), which means everyone else is probably going to have to really battle for playing time. Unfortunately, the Ravens and Pats don't play this year, but several other matchups could pit former teammates against each other.

Week 3: Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns: Sunday, Sept. 27 (Fox, 1:00 p.m.)

Even though Khaleke Hudson was a fifth-round pick by the Redskins and Donovan Peoples-Jones was a sixth-round pick by the Browns, I expect them both to find the field in 2020.

There could easily be a scenario where Hudson is tasked with covering Peoples-Jones as a hybrid linebacker/safety. I could also envision Peoples-Jones catching a slant across the middle where Hudson awaits.

NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlan isn't very high on Peoples-Jones.

"His route tempo is sluggish… He doesn’t run well enough to play outside in the pros… His pro limitations go beyond Michigan’s spotty offense and he may not reach any higher than being an average backup," Zierlan said.

I don't disagree entirely, but Peoples-Jones is elite in a lot of ways and I think he'll get on the field. If he does, will Hudson find him? It'll be interesting to see.

Week 9: Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts: Sunday, Nov. 8 (Fox, 1 p.m.)

Ben Bredeson has a chance to crack the line up for the Ravens after being selected in the fourth round and if he does, could he end up blocking a blitzing Jordan Glasgow when the Ravens visit the Indianapolis Colts in week 9?

Glasgow as just a sixth-round pick by the Colts but according to Phillip B. Wilson of AllColts.com, there is something intriguing about the former walk-on.

"He’s going to come in and won’t be phased or in awe," Wilson said. "His brothers will have his mind right in terms of how to play, attack the day, take care of his body and just be a pro. I think that’s a huge help. His story is remarkable when you talk about his two brothers who walked on and made it to the NFL and now he’s trying to do the same thing. I was never doubting him, but you never know with sixth-round, late-round picks. I actually got more excited about him thinking, ‘You know what? They might have something here.’"

Glasgow has a knack for beating the odds so if he's on the field come week nine, I won't be surprised. Can you see him flying downhill on a blitz only to be check by Bredeson on the interior of Baltimore's offensive line? Seems plausible to me.

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints: Sunday, Dec. 20 (Fox, 1:00 p.m.)

New Orleans head coach said that Cesar Ruiz was drafted in the first round to play, so it seems very likely that he'll be on the field a lot. A few rounds later, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Mike Danna in the fourth round, which was earlier than most thought he'd go, indicating that he's got a chance to see the field early as well.

Late in the year, the Saints host the Chiefs, which could pit Danna against Ruiz. If Ruiz is slotted in as the center from day one, the matchup might not happen. But if Ruiz plays guard, and Danna loops inside on a twist, the two could lock facemasks more than once.