Nico Collins is Michigan's most exciting player heading into the 2020 season per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

This one is tough because Michigan has some young receivers in Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil who could end up being standout players this season. Incoming freshman A.J. Henning could see the field as well. Ronnie Bell has made a ton of plays for Michigan and looks primed to do it again, but the one who really stands out with the opportunity to make a big impact is Collins. He led the team with 758 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season and with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black both gone on the outside, Collins should be a big part of Michigan's offense.

It was actually Bell who led the team in receiving yards last year with 758 but that's neither here nor there since Collins was only 29 yards off the mark with 729 yards of his own. Collins' seven receiving touchdowns did pace the team, which sounds nice, but a receiver of his size and ability should probably get in the end zone at least 10 times. At 6-4, 222 pounds and with reported 4.46 speed, Collins should be more of a threat. Last year, 25 wide receivers hauled in at least 10 touchdowns and 40 players had more than Collins, including three tight ends. As a senior, Collins needs to be in a more unique group.

I've been pretty open about how I think Collins will do in 2020. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is heading into year two and also happens to be Michigan's wide receivers coach. He personally tweeted out the photo hyping up Collins after popping off the hand-timed 4.46 in the 40. In my opinion, Collins is good enough to eclipse 60 receptions, 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns. To me, that needs to be the very realistic goal, and should put him pretty high up on draft boards heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

