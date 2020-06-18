WolverineDigest
ESPN: Nico Collins is Michigan's Most Exciting Player Heading into 2020

Brandon Brown

Nico Collins is Michigan's most exciting player heading into the 2020 season per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. 

This one is tough because Michigan has some young receivers in Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil who could end up being standout players this season. Incoming freshman A.J. Henning could see the field as well. Ronnie Bell has made a ton of plays for Michigan and looks primed to do it again, but the one who really stands out with the opportunity to make a big impact is Collins. He led the team with 758 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season and with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black both gone on the outside, Collins should be a big part of Michigan's offense.

It was actually Bell who led the team in receiving yards last year with 758 but that's neither here nor there since Collins was only 29 yards off the mark with 729 yards of his own. Collins' seven receiving touchdowns did pace the team, which sounds nice, but a receiver of his size and ability should probably get in the end zone at least 10 times. At 6-4, 222 pounds and with reported 4.46 speed, Collins should be more of a threat. Last year, 25 wide receivers hauled in at least 10 touchdowns and 40 players had more than Collins, including three tight ends. As a senior, Collins needs to be in a more unique group.

I've been pretty open about how I think Collins will do in 2020. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is heading into year two and also happens to be Michigan's wide receivers coach. He personally tweeted out the photo hyping up Collins after popping off the hand-timed 4.46 in the 40. In my opinion, Collins is good enough to eclipse 60 receptions, 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns. To me, that needs to be the very realistic goal, and should put him pretty high up on draft boards heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

Should Juwan Howard Pursue Another Transfer For 2020-21?

With Nojel Eastern no longer committed to Michigan, what should Juwan Howard do with an open scholarship for 2020-21?

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/17/20

The timing of Michigan facing the most disconnected offseason in college football history, right after Ambry Thomas called out the lack of accountability within the program, is noteworthy.

Steve Deace

by

ih8ttun

Know Your Foe: Wisconsin Badgers

Get yourself familiar with three new Badgers that will visit Ann Arbor this fall.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/18/20

Could how Michigan decides to open the season play a role in ultimately deciding who wins the quarterback competition?

Steve Deace

From EA Sports To The Big Leagues: Jordan Nwogu's Pro Journey

Jordan Nwogu put together three standout seasons as an outfielder and designated hitter for Michigan and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs as a reward for his efforts.

Eric Rutter

Michigan's 2020 National Title Odds

Michigan finds itself in the middle of the pack among the top 25 in the country.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

2022 Four-Star Trevon Howard Intrigued By Michigan Offer

Once the recruiting dead period ends, offered 2022 safety Trevon Howard would like to take a visit to Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Andrel Anthony

Three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony will cut his list to four on Saturday, and Michigan is expected to be a part of that group. Find out what Anthony brings to the field and why he's caught Michigan's attention.

Eric Rutter

Ranking Big Ten Quarterback Battles

Almost half of the Big Ten is trying to find its starting quarterback.

Brandon Brown

Nojel Eastern No Longer Transferring To Michigan

In a social media post today, former Purdue wing Nojel Eastern announced he has not been accepted to the University of Michigan and will not transfer to U-M.

MichaelSpath