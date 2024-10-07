Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football's offense among worst in all of college football

Chris Breiler

Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) takes a hand off from quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) to rush for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) takes a hand off from quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) to rush for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Given the significant losses that occurred during the off-season, it was expected that the Michigan offense would experience some growing pains in 2024. But what we've seen through the first six weeks go far beyond growing pains. While the rushing attack has been somewhat productive, Michigan's passing attack is nonexistent. As a result, the Wolverines rank near the bottom of college football in several key categories offensively, highlighting just how bad things have been through the first half of the season.

Michigan Wolverines
Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland (18) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Here's where the Michigan offense ranks in several key categories after six weeks:

Pass offense (115.0 YPG)

  • Nationally: 129
  • Big Ten: 18

Rush offense (191.3 YPG)

  • Nationally: 38
  • Big Ten: 6

Third down offense (.390)

  • Nationally: 78
  • Big Ten: 15

Scoring offense (23.5 PPG)

  • Nationally: 100
  • Big Ten: 15

Total offense (310.2 YPG)

  • Nationally: 118
  • Big Ten: 15

