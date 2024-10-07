Michigan Football's offense among worst in all of college football
Given the significant losses that occurred during the off-season, it was expected that the Michigan offense would experience some growing pains in 2024. But what we've seen through the first six weeks go far beyond growing pains. While the rushing attack has been somewhat productive, Michigan's passing attack is nonexistent. As a result, the Wolverines rank near the bottom of college football in several key categories offensively, highlighting just how bad things have been through the first half of the season.
Here's where the Michigan offense ranks in several key categories after six weeks:
Pass offense (115.0 YPG)
- Nationally: 129
- Big Ten: 18
Rush offense (191.3 YPG)
- Nationally: 38
- Big Ten: 6
Third down offense (.390)
- Nationally: 78
- Big Ten: 15
Scoring offense (23.5 PPG)
- Nationally: 100
- Big Ten: 15
Total offense (310.2 YPG)
- Nationally: 118
- Big Ten: 15
