Just in: Michigan Football offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
In the last two days, there have been three Michigan football players to enter the transfer portal. Most recently, senior interior offensive lineman Raheem Anderson entered the portal. Anderson came to Michigan in the star-studded 2021 class along with Donovan Edwards, J.J. McCarthy, Greg Crippen, and others.
But after being used primarily on special teams and seeing minimal play time on the offensive line, Anderson is opting to use his last year of eligibility somewhere else.
Anderson came to Michigan as a high four-star recruit out of Detroit (MI) Cass Tech. But the Wolverines have had so much experience along the offensive line that Anderson wasn't able to crack the starting lineup. Anderson was among the two-deep the past two seasons, and was expected to battle for the center job this season. However, Dom Giudice and Crippen ended up battling it out and Crippen would come out on top by the middle of the season.
