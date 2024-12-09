Starting Michigan Football offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Michigan had to mix up its offensive line a few times during the 2024 season. The Wolverines opted to go with redshirt freshman Evan Link at right tackle to begin the season before bringing in veteran Andrew Gentry to start the remainder of the year -- until he suffered a season-ending injury.
Gentry was seen as someone who could potentially start at right tackle for the Wolverines in '25, but on Monday, the day the transfer portal officially opened, Gentry opted to enter the transfer portal.
Gentry was a former four-star recruit in the 2020 class. He was the 68th-ranked player in the 2020 class, and he was the eighth-best offensive tackle and the top-ranked player in the state of Colorado. Gentry took two years off for a mission trip, and began his career with the Wolverines in 2022.
The 327-pound lineman made his first career start against Illinois and appeared in 26 games for Michigan.
