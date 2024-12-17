Michigan Football: Offensive lineman enters transfer portal
University of Michigan football offensive lineman Cole Morgan has entered his name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining.
Morgan was a 2023 recruit out of Hun High School in Princeton, NJ. He was lightly recruited out of high school and did not see the field much during his time at Michigan. He certainly has the size, standing at 6'5" and weighing in at over 285 pounds, to make an impact at a lower-level school. All indications are that Kent State appears to be in good shape to land the former Wolverine.
Cole sent a shout out to his coaches and teammates thanking them for his time and experiences in Ann Arbor while also including a link to his highlight tape for coaches to review. He leaves the University of Michigan as a Big Ten Champion, a National Champion and a two-time winner over the team down south. Not a bad start to a career for a young man that had limited offers coming out of high school.
Undoubtedly, playing time and the NCAA limiting rosters next year to 105 played a strong role in Morgan's decision to take his talents elsewhere. Morgan's addition to the portal brings the University of Michigan total to 18 outgoing players.
