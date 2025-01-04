Michigan offers yet another dynamic playmaker from the transfer portal
The Wolverines are set on adding more talent to their wide receiver corps after having the 131st-ranked passing attack this past season. Michigan added two quarterbacks in the fold after signing five-star freshman Bryce Underwood and veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal. Michigan had already signed former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley and now the Wolverines are looking to add at least one more playmaker.
Michigan is in contention for both UConn's Skyler Bell and Yale's David Pantelis -- the Yale product was supposed to visit this weekend but has rescheduled for next weekend due to potential weather coming in.
However, the Wolverines are dotting their I's and crossing their T's by offering yet another wide receiver. This time, Michigan has offered Appalachian State's Kaedin Robinson.
The 6-foot-2 playmaker originally played for UCF in 2021 before transferring to App State where he played the past three seasons. Robinson led App State this past season after catching 53 receptions for 840 yards and two scores. Robinson nearly caught for 1,000 yards in 2023 where he also was the leading WR after hauling in 905 yards and 10 scores.
Robinson was first-team All-Sun Belt this past season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining to use.
