Michigan football offers brother of Super Bowl winning cornerback
Cooper DeJean is riding high after an incredible performance in Super Bowl LIX, where he completed a pick-six on his 22nd birthday, helping the Philadelphia Eagles slow down a Kansas City Chiefs team that was gunning for the first-ever NFL three-peat. The moment was one for the books, and Cooper’s play stood as a testament to his skills and impact on the game. However, Cooper is not the only DeJean making waves these days. His younger brother, Jaxx DeJean, is quickly becoming a name to remember in the 2027 recruiting class.
Jaxx, a 6-foot-6, 4-star recruit, has impressed scouts with his athleticism and versatility on the field. Recently, Jaxx announced on "X" that he received an official offer from Coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines football program. The offer is a major milestone in Jaxx's recruitment, and Michigan is clearly hoping to add him to their growing roster of talented players for the 2027 class. Currently ranked in the top 25 recruits for his class, Jaxx brings a lot of potential to the table, with his height, speed, and overall athletic ability standing out to college scouts.
Jaxx’s versatility makes him an intriguing prospect, as he could be used in a variety of roles on the field. While he may project as an athlete at the next level, his frame and agility make him an ideal candidate to play wide receiver. Given his size and ability to create separation, he could be a force in Michigan’s high-powered offense, which has excelled at using its wide receivers to stretch the field and create mismatches.
Recruiting Jaxx out of Iowa will present its own challenges, as the state is home to several major college programs, including the University of Iowa, which will likely make a strong push to keep him in-state. However, Michigan’s coaching staff has been aggressive in pursuing top recruits from across the country, and Jaxx’s offer marks another step in their efforts to secure elite talent.
With his older brother Cooper now a Super Bowl champion and a rising star in the NFL, Jaxx will undoubtedly have big shoes to fill, but the DeJean family has shown time and again that they are capable of achieving greatness. As the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up, Michigan will continue to monitor Jaxx's development and make their case as one of the top programs vying for his commitment. It’s clear that with his combination of size, athleticism, and potential, Jaxx DeJean has the makings of a future star, and Michigan is hoping to be the program that helps him reach his full potential.
