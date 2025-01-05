Michigan Football officially signs Clemson transfer Tre Williams
Michigan continues to add bodies from the transfer portal filling gaps in its roster. The Wolverines lost the best defensive duo in America when juniors Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant announced their departures for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Wolverines had already landed former Alabama tackle Damon Payne Jr. and now Michigan added another defensive tackle to the fold.
The Wolverines received word on Saturday that Clemson DT Tre Williams had committed to the maize and blue. Michigan made it official by announcing his signing on its X account.
Williams, a 2020 Clemson signee, was the 94th-ranked prospect at the time per the Composite. The Washington (DC) native played five seasons with the Tigers and took two redshirt years. He played in two games in year one and was also granted an injury waiver as well. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with Michigan.
During his stay with Clemson, Williams tallied 42 tackles, 10 TFLs, and four sacks in 44 career games. Williams started four games with the Tigers. He will likely factor into a rotational role with the Wolverines next season.
