Michigan Football officially signs transfer linebacker, 6th addition from portal
Even as bowl preparations continue, Michigan football continues to load up on transfer additions while looking ahead to the 2025 season.
On Monday, the Wolverines announced the official signing of Georgia transfer linebacker Troy Bowles, the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. A former four-star and Top 100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the younger Bowles spent each of the last two years in Athens and brings three seasons of collegiate eligibility to Ann Arbor.
Bowles tallied five tackles in five games as a reserve linebacker during his true freshman season at Georgia, but appeared in just two games this past season. The 6-foot, 220-pounder was considered the No. 83 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the class of 2023, and brings a wealth of potential to Michigan.
The Wolverines have now officially signed six players out of the transfer portal from the winter window, as Bowles joins defensive tackle Damon Payne (Alabama), defensive backs TJ and Tevis Metcalf (Arkansas), wide receiver Donaven McCulley (Indiana) and offensive lineman Brady Norton (Cal Poly).
Additionally, Michigan landed a commitment from Fresno State transfer quarterback Mikey Keene on Monday. The Wolverines await an official letter of intent signature from the two-year starter for the Bulldogs, who began his college career at UCF back in 2021.
