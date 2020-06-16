Rueben Riley Weighs In On "Buckeye Pledge"

When the Buckeye athletes returned to campus this week, they were required to sign a waiver acknowledging the risks of returning to school. Before reporting to campus, each individual was required to test negative for the virus, or self-isolate for 14 days if he/she tested positive.

The document also warned athletes that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.”

Former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley never had to deal with anything like this when he was playing, but as a former starter, parent and current high school head coach, he's able to look at this mandatory waiver signing from a lot of different angles.

"If that doesn’t tell you that college football is a business I don’t know what does," Riley said. "Right there, they’re saying, ‘Hey, we want to do this thing, but we don’t want to be liable for anybody getting sick.’ It covers their butt.

"You do feel like that’s kind of slimy. If, God forbid, you lost a player you’re not on the hook. That would be the worst but you understand the business side of things and you understand why they’re doing that.

"I don’t know if other programs are going to follow suit just to protect the overall economic and structural integrity. They’re all trying to run a successful program and have a successful school. If across the country four or five kids get sick and pass, you could have some massive lawsuits. At the same time, making kids sign a waiver sounds a little jerkish, for lack of a better term. It just feels impersonal and makes it really feel like it’s all about football.

"Parents want to know that their kids are going to be safe but you never know with this or with football in general. Honestly, from a business standpoint, I do get it. I really do."

Riley took it a step further and gave his opinion on what he would've done when he was playing or what he'd do now if he were an incoming freshman this summer.

"There would’ve been zero pause for me," he said. "I didn’t have a plan B at 17, 18, 19 years old. Football was my way out. I was an inner-city kid in Grand Rapids. I didn’t have the best of conditions. I had some things to overcome. Going to Ann Arbor, or wherever it would’ve been, would’ve been it for me. I was throwing all of my eggs into that one basket, regardless of the situation or the risk. That’s something I would’ve been willing to do.

"A kid coming from my situation would not being sayin, ‘Hey man, I’m going to wait this thing out.’ That just wasn’t my situation. There may be some kids whose mom and dad are good. Some kids can work for their uncle’s company or something, but that wasn’t my situation. I would’ve been one of the kids to sign the waiver right away and play football."

Riley went on to say that while it would be fun to bash Ohio State a little bit for doing this, he would not be surprised to see other schools, including Michigan, do the same thing within the coming days and weeks.

Everyone wants everyone to be safe, there's no doubt about that, but schools and universities need football.