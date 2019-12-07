Wolverine Digest
Video: Urban Meyer Breaks Down Michigan's Defensive Breakdowns

Steve Deace

The former Ohio State coach points out how his successor beat Michigan, as well as how Michigan helped the Buckeyes' cause.

Feel free to share your reactions in the comments section. 

Goosemon
Goosemon

I watched this on BTN yesterday. Clearly points to coaching and game preparation as a major contributor to the beat down again this year. Listen to the way Myer dissects the defensive breakdown as if this is too easy and elementary. No wonder we get our butts kicked every year.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace
Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Michigan's Most Desirable Bowl Opponent: USC Or Alabama

MichaelSpath
Michigan will learn its bowl fate Sunday Dec. 8, but speculation has run rampant that the Wolverines could meet USC, Alabama, Auburn or Kentucky. The fans have a clear top two.

Video: Fran McCaffrey Talks Michigan, Luka Garza's Night, More

Brandon Brown
Fran McCaffrey is a very experienced coach and had some very good things to say about Michigan in defeat.

Game Of My Life: Clarence Williams Reflects On Career, Degree

MichaelSpath
Former Michigan running back Clarence Williams looked back on his time at U-M in this week's #GameOfMyLife.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Praises Franz Wagner

Brandon Brown
Franz Wagner scored a career-high 18 points in the win over Iowa and impressed his head coach in the process.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Lauds Play Of Reserves

Brandon Brown
Michigan got a 12-point win over Iowa and Juwan Howard's bench was a big reason why.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Defeats Iowa To Start Big Ten Play

Brandon Brown
Michigan is 1-0 in the conference after defeating Iowa XX-XX.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa

Brandon Brown
The Wolverines are favored by seven over the Hawkeyes at home and seem to have the right kind of team to get it done.