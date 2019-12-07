Video: Urban Meyer Breaks Down Michigan's Defensive Breakdowns
The former Ohio State coach points out how his successor beat Michigan, as well as how Michigan helped the Buckeyes' cause.
Feel free to share your reactions in the comments section.
The former Ohio State coach points out how his successor beat Michigan, as well as how Michigan helped the Buckeyes' cause.
Feel free to share your reactions in the comments section.
I watched this on BTN yesterday. Clearly points to coaching and game preparation as a major contributor to the beat down again this year. Listen to the way Myer dissects the defensive breakdown as if this is too easy and elementary. No wonder we get our butts kicked every year.