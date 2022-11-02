Skip to main content

No. 5 Michigan, No. 2 Ohio State Headed For Epic Showdown

With both programs squarely in the national championship discussion, this year's edition of 'The Game' will carry a lot

If you're the type of fan who only takes things one week at a time, there's no use in reading any further. For everyone else, the significance of this year's version of 'The Game' couldn't be anymore apparent. With both programs squarely in the national championship discussion, No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are headed for what promises to be an epic showdown in Columbus in just a few short weeks. 

jim harbaugh ohio state

Here's how both programs stack up through eight weeks:

Scoring Offense: Advantage OSU

  • Michigan: No. 8 (41.0 ppg)
  • Ohio State: No. 2 (48.9 ppg)

Passing Offense: Advantage OSU

  • Michigan: No. 87 (223.8 ypg)
  • Ohio State: No. 12 (317.8 ypg)

Rushing Offense: Advantage Michigan

  • Michigan: No. 5 (246.0 ypg)
  • Ohio State: No. 34 (191.5 ypg)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Scoring Defense: Advantage Michigan

  • Michigan: No. 3 (11.5 ppg)
  • Ohio State: No 10 (16.8 ppg)

Passing Defense: Advantage Michigan

  • Michigan: No. 8 (170.5 ypg)
  • Ohio State: No. 11 (176.8 ypg)

Rushing Defense: Advantage Michigan

  • Michigan: No. 3 (79.8 ypg)
  • Ohio State: No. 10 (93.4 ypg)

Remaining Games: Michigan

  • at Rutgers
  • Nebraska
  • No. 16 Illinois
  • No. 2 Ohio State

Remaining Games: Ohio State

  • at Northwestern
  • Indiana
  • at Maryland
  • No. 5 Michigan

InShot_20221030_165726003
Football

Michigan, Ohio State Headed For Epic Showdown

By Christopher Breiler
michigan stadium
Football

Michigan's Spot In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221031_234339831
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State Announces Additional Suspensions

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220918_143324972
Football

Michigan Football In Rare Air In Several Areas Through Eight Games

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221030_084719594
Football

This Can Never Happen Again

By Christopher Breiler
michigan basketballs
Recruiting

Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Land Commitment

By Brandon Brown
YouTube Thumbnail (6)
Football

Michigan vs. Michigan State, Tunnel Assaults, Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker, Blake Corum And The Offense

By Brandon Brown
mel tucker
Football

Everything Mel Tucker Said About Saturday Night's Incident

By Brandon Brown