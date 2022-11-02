Michigan, Ohio State Headed For Epic Showdown

If you're the type of fan who only takes things one week at a time, there's no use in reading any further. For everyone else, the significance of this year's version of 'The Game' couldn't be anymore apparent. With both programs squarely in the national championship discussion, No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are headed for what promises to be an epic showdown in Columbus in just a few short weeks.

Here's how both programs stack up through eight weeks:

Scoring Offense: Advantage OSU

Michigan: No. 8 (41.0 ppg)

Ohio State: No. 2 (48.9 ppg)

Passing Offense: Advantage OSU

Michigan: No. 87 (223.8 ypg)

Ohio State: No. 12 (317.8 ypg)

Rushing Offense: Advantage Michigan

Michigan: No. 5 (246.0 ypg)

Ohio State: No. 34 (191.5 ypg)

Scoring Defense: Advantage Michigan

Michigan: No. 3 (11.5 ppg)

Ohio State: No 10 (16.8 ppg)

Passing Defense: Advantage Michigan

Michigan: No. 8 (170.5 ypg)

Ohio State: No. 11 (176.8 ypg)

Rushing Defense: Advantage Michigan

Michigan: No. 3 (79.8 ypg)

Ohio State: No. 10 (93.4 ypg)

Remaining Games: Michigan

at Rutgers

Nebraska

No. 16 Illinois

No. 2 Ohio State

Remaining Games: Ohio State