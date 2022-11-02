Michigan, Ohio State Headed For Epic Showdown

No. 5 Michigan, No. 2 Ohio State Headed For Epic Showdown
With both programs squarely in the national championship discussion, this year's edition of 'The Game' will carry a lot
If you're the type of fan who only takes things one week at a time, there's no use in reading any further. For everyone else, the significance of this year's version of 'The Game' couldn't be anymore apparent. With both programs squarely in the national championship discussion, No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are headed for what promises to be an epic showdown in Columbus in just a few short weeks.
Here's how both programs stack up through eight weeks:
Scoring Offense: Advantage OSU
- Michigan: No. 8 (41.0 ppg)
- Ohio State: No. 2 (48.9 ppg)
Passing Offense: Advantage OSU
- Michigan: No. 87 (223.8 ypg)
- Ohio State: No. 12 (317.8 ypg)
Rushing Offense: Advantage Michigan
- Michigan: No. 5 (246.0 ypg)
- Ohio State: No. 34 (191.5 ypg)
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Scoring Defense: Advantage Michigan
- Michigan: No. 3 (11.5 ppg)
- Ohio State: No 10 (16.8 ppg)
Passing Defense: Advantage Michigan
- Michigan: No. 8 (170.5 ypg)
- Ohio State: No. 11 (176.8 ypg)
Rushing Defense: Advantage Michigan
- Michigan: No. 3 (79.8 ypg)
- Ohio State: No. 10 (93.4 ypg)
Remaining Games: Michigan
- at Rutgers
- Nebraska
- No. 16 Illinois
- No. 2 Ohio State
Remaining Games: Ohio State
- at Northwestern
- Indiana
- at Maryland
- No. 5 Michigan