Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Championship, Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum

Michigan absolutely beat down Ohio State. Nothing more needs to be said.

Now, it's about getting ready for Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines are favored by 16.5 points over the Boilermakers and should be able to cover. Purdue is 8-4 with losses to Penn State, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Iowa. Michigan is 12-0 and handled both Penn State and Iowa over the course of the season. Obviously the transitive property doesn't work in football, but the Wolverines are expected to roll. We talk about the beatdown in Columbus, the matchup against Purdue, Michigan's talented roster and of course, Jim Harbaugh, as he prepares to add another trophy to the case.