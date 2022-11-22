Skip to main content

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan obviously has the huge matchup with Ohio State on Saturday that will determine how the rest of the season will play out.

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference.

But as we're starting to learn, just like last year, not many people think the Wolverines can do it, especially in Columbus. The Buckeyes are favored by 7.5 points inside The Shoe and definitely have enough talent to pull it off. But that was the case last year in Ann Arbor, too. Some of the pundits at ESPN recently broke down bowl season, which clearly lays out that they think Ohio State is going to beat the Wolverines. Here's how Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach see Michigan doing after losing in Ohio.

Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Michigan vs. Washington
Schlabach: Michigan vs. Oregon

What's At Stake

Only one game remains in the regular season before the top contenders have a chance to punctuate their résumés with a conference title. No Week 13 game will have a greater impact on Selection Day than The Game, the annual rivalry matchup between Ohio State and Michigan, which will determine the winner of the Big Ten's East division.

If you've heard Jim Harbaugh speak lately, I'm sure he's loving this and relaying it to his team. He was calm, cool and collected at the microphone on Monday and repeatedly praised the Buckeyes, but once he had a chance to speak about his own team, the confidence poured out.

"I think we’re going to find that we’re made of the right stuff," Harbaugh said.

If the Wolverines are indeed made of the right stuff, a lot of "experts" are going to be eating their words.

